Pepsi Launches Apple Pie Cola

Pepsi is dropping a limited-edition Pepsi Apple Pie! However, they've only made 1,500 bottles of it, unavailable in stores!

Instead, you'll need to enter the #PepsiApplePieChallenge sweepstakes to try and grab one of the 1,500 two-liter bottles of Pepsi Apple Pie You’ll also need to submit a photo or video of an apple pie “baking fail” on Pepsi Twitter or Pepsi TikTok.

“Failing at baking—especially this year—is nothing to be ashamed of,” said Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing at Pepsi. “We’re celebrating those amateur bakers that are truly trying their best during a unique holiday season.”