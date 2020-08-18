Pepperoni Is The Latest Covid-19 Shortage

Mamma Mia, this is not good news!

August 18, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Pepperoni
Categories: 
coronavirus
Coronavirus Cleveland
Coronavirus Special Features
Jen & Tim Show
News
Stay Connected: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Cancellations, News & More

America’s most beloved pizza topping is pepperoni and we have some bad news—it’s not only getting more expensive (as in up to 50% more!), but it’s also getting harder to come by. Looks like production snags due to labor shortages and an increase in demand for pizza during the lockdown have contributed.

Evidently pepperoni is very labor-intensive to produce and has low profit margins—that’s why some producers are saying “screw it” and stopping production while restaurant owners are having to jack up the price of pizza to keep their customers happy.

The big pizza chains like Pizza Hut, Domino’s, Little Caesar’s and Papa John’s have managed to dodge the bullet – because they buy large quantities at pre-negotiated prices, but the little guys? They’re over a barrel – and have to pass on the cost to customers.

Tags: 
pepperoni
Shortage
Covid-19
newsletter

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Edwards from UH Rainbows Talks COVID-19 and Sporting Events WDOKFM: On-Demand
Toohey Trumps Toohey! Jen vs. Joe, August 7th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Mama Toohey Calls In Regarding Toohey Trumps Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Fox 8's Lou Maglio Shares His Fondest Memories of Dick Goddard On The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards Talks COVID-19 Antibodies Tests, Vaccine and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Interview Harry Connick Jr. About His New Song That Honors Frontline Workers WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes