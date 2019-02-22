Peeps Drops SEVEN New Flavors! Cotton Candy, Root Beer Float & More!

It's almost Easter season and you better not be forgetting the primal candy of this holiday: aka the marshmellowy deliciousness of PEEPS. These candy chicadees will have you singing Chiquita with their new flavor packages!

Here are the flavors for you to fancy: cotton candy, pancakes & syrup , orange sherbet dipped in crème flavored fudge, root beer float, vanilla crème, chocolate caramel swirl, and blue raspberry. WOW, just respell WOW as 'PEEPS'. That's how WOW'ed (or should I now say PEEPS'ed) we are.

Check out some pictures over at People magazine!