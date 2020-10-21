Peanuts Specials Moving From Broadcast TV to Apple+, Free To Watch On Select Days

First time in 55 years, Peanuts won't be on broadcast TV

October 21, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Charlie Brown Peanuts

Getty Images: Neilson Barnard / Staff

Apple TV+ has won the right to air the Peanuts Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas holiday specials. 

Not a subscriber? The episodes will be free to non-subscrirbers for a small window date. 

The Halloween special, It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown, is out on Apple TV+ now for subscribers and will be available for free from October 30th until November 1st.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving will be available on AppleTV+ November 18th and watchable for free from November 25th until November 27th. 

A Charlie Brown Christmas will be out on AppleTV+ December 4th and can be watched for free from December 11th through December 13th.

