Parking Restrictions & Downtown Cleveland Tips!

Tonight is going to be busy with the Taylor Swift concert and Hamilton, with tens of thousands flooding downtown Cleveland. But no matter the occasion, it's always smart to follow these tips!

-It's hot so stay hydrated!

-Consider taking RTA rapid trains from the suburbs into Cleveland, but make sure to check out the schedule! Check out the routes here: http://www.riderta.com/routes/waterfrontline.

-Bring a backup charger for your phone!

-Enjoy yourself, but always stick with your group and don't get lost in Cleveland!

If you're going to the First Energy Stadium for T. Swift, check out the policies, especially when it comes to bags! http://firstenergystadium.com/guest-services/a-z-guide/

Here's the official statement on parking restrictions from the City of Cleveland:

Parking Restrictions Visitors to Downtown Cleveland are encouraged to use alternative transportation to avoid parking restrictions and a high demand for parking. On July 17, 2018, the following streets will be marked as “No Parking” areas:

From 4 p.m. to 1 a.m.

East 9th Street from Route 2 to Carnegie Avenue on both sides of East 9th Street

Lakeside Avenue from East 9th Street to West 6th Street both sides of Lakeside Avenue

West 3rd Street from Erieside Avenue to West Superior Avenue on both sides of West 3rd Street

From 3 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Erieside Avenue from East 9th Street at First Energy Stadium to West 3rd Street on both sides of Erieside Avenue