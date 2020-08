Look out, you might be seeing the Weinermobile from Oscar Mayer in your neighborhood this week! On Thursday, Aug. 20, the Wienermobile will be at the Residence Inn Avon from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. And on Saturday, Aug. 22, you can see the large hot dog in Amherst at Miller Apple Hill from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.