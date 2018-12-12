The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Rolling Into Ohio!
Check out the dates below
December 12, 2018
The legendary hot dog car is coming to the Cleveland area! This 27-feet long vehicle has a hot-dog shaped dashboard, six seats colored in mustard and ketchup and a bunroof that comes off! Here's where it's going to be:
Sunday, 12/16
Walmart 1 – 5 p.m.
33752 Vine Street Eastlake, Ohio
Monday, 12/17
Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.
7235 Market Place Aurora Ohio
Tuesday, 12/18
Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.
223 Meadowlands Drive Chardon Ohio
Wednesday 12/19
Walmart 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
35901 Chester Road # 101 Avon Ohio