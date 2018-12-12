The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Is Rolling Into Ohio!

The legendary hot dog car is coming to the Cleveland area! This 27-feet long vehicle has a hot-dog shaped dashboard, six seats colored in mustard and ketchup and a bunroof that comes off! Here's where it's going to be:

Sunday, 12/16

Walmart 1 – 5 p.m.

33752 Vine Street Eastlake, Ohio

Monday, 12/17

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

7235 Market Place Aurora Ohio

Tuesday, 12/18

Walmart 12 – 4 p.m.

223 Meadowlands Drive Chardon Ohio

Wednesday 12/19

Walmart 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

35901 Chester Road # 101 Avon Ohio