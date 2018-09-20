Oreo Celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday With Celebratory Special Oreos!

Cake Flavored Oreos Are Coming Our Way!

September 20, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show
News

Mickey Mouse is turning 90 years old, and Oreo is celebrating with a limited-edition birthday cake flavored Oreo!

Apparently there will be designs on the wafers as well: a party horn, mickey mouse and '90'. 

These cookies will come out September 24, while supplies last.

Tags: 
oreos
mickey
Disney