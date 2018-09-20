Oreo Celebrates Mickey Mouse's 90th Birthday With Celebratory Special Oreos!
Cake Flavored Oreos Are Coming Our Way!
September 20, 2018
Mickey Mouse is turning 90 years old, and Oreo is celebrating with a limited-edition birthday cake flavored Oreo!
.@Disney and @Oreo are celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with limited-edition BIRTHDAY CAKE-FLAVORED Oreos and our dreams are coming true! https://t.co/AM8HBYIm7e pic.twitter.com/CHF9O7G6f8— Good Morning America (@GMA) September 19, 2018
Apparently there will be designs on the wafers as well: a party horn, mickey mouse and '90'.
These cookies will come out September 24, while supplies last.