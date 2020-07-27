Oprah's Magazine Will Stop Publishing In Print

After 20 years, "O", Oprah's magazine will stop it's printed copies! December 2020 will be it's final printed issue. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the magazine has a paid circulation of 2.2 million people with a print audience of 10 million, but that wouldn't make the magazine a 'top magazine' according to numbers.

Apparently O will work on their online content.

"As the brand celebrates twenty years of O, The Oprah Magazine, we’re thinking about what’s next, but again the partnership and the brand are not going away," the magazine shared in a statement. "This is a natural next step for the brand, which has grown to an online audience of 8 million, extending its voice and vision with video and social content. We will continue to invest in this platform as the brand grows and evolves into one that is more digitally centric."

Even Oprah chimed in: "I'm proud of this team and what we have delivered to our readers over the past 20 years. I look forward to the next step in our evolution."