Oprah has released her list of favorite Christmas gifts.

Christmas is just around the corner. Do you know what you are getting your Mom, Grandpa, Aunt... Father-in-Law? Have no fear if you have not started your shopping yet, or are stuck on gift ideas because Oprah has released a list that will cover it all! That's right, Oprah has put together a list of all the coolest gadgets and latest fashion trends to better help you shop for Christmas. To add ease to it, everything on the list can be purchased on Amazon. You don't even have to leave the comfort of your couch (and that warm blanket) to cross off items on your shopping list.

Below are some of the things you can find on the list along with a personal note from Oprah herself on why she loves that item;

#9 Lumos Kickstart Helmets

"You can't put a price on safety, and this high-tech bike helmet—it has 22 LEDs that can signal left and right turns via a remote that hooks on the handlebar—is the one you want hugging a loved one's noggin." — Oprah

#10 Echo Vests

"Our magazine's young and hip interns assure me that these sumptuous, satin-lined, fake-fur vests are very on-trend. Go faux!" — Oprah

#15 H-AI Slow Juicer

"Give someone a green juice, and they drink for ten minutes; teach someone to use this easy-to-clean, simple-to-operate juicer, and they drink for life." — Oprah

#16 Paravel Fold-Up Bags

"If you always end up leaving vacay with more stuff than you came with, take along one of these pouches. They pack flat and pop open when it's time to head home with a new bag of goodies." — Oprah

#22 Story Bikes Electric Step-Through Bike

"My Santa Barbara neighbor makes this battery-powered beauty. I love mine because (a) I can pedal up to 20 miles per hour and (b) for every one sold, a nonelectric model is donated to a person in Africa, South America, or Southeast Asia." — Oprah

Get the full list here,

http://www.oprah.com/gift/oprahs-favorite-things-2018-full-list-iphone-x...