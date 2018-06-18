Ohio Ranks As Top State For Automatic Messages

STOP CALLING and do something else!

June 18, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

I don't know about you, but the WORST kind of call is from a robot or automatic message. And apparently Ohio is one of the worst states for these annoying calls!

YouMail, a telecommunications firm, ranked Ohio in the top ten for the pure amount of automated calls. 

Last month alone, there were 140-million robocalls. A large multitdue of these calls were telemarket-related, but some were alerts, scam charities and organizations and 'reminder' messages. 

Apparently part of the reason there are so many calls is because Ohioans don't answer their phones when robots call! And the whole point of an automatic message is to get you to hear it.

I can confirm this is probably accurate...I get like 10 a week! 

Tags: 
jen and tim
cell phone
technology

