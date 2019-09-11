Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Wear His Watch, NFL Says No

The NFL wants Odell Beckham Jr. to take the watch off when it comes to playing on the field. NFL reported that the accessory violated a league rule that prohbites 'hard objects' which they believe includes said watch.

"I'll still be wearing it," Beckham said Tuesday, per ESPN about whether or not he will take off the watch. "The same way I wear it every day I go to practice, when I go here, I go there, been wearing it. Take a shower with it on. It's just on me."

"You got to look into the rule book. It says you can't wear any hard objects. The watch is plastic," Beckham said. "People have knee braces on that are hard and made out of metal. You don't see them taking them off. Everyone has jewelry on. So, I'm good."

Beckham believes this has less to do about the watch and more about him.

"If anybody else would've worn the watch, if it was a $20 watch, it wouldn't been no problem," he said. "That's just my life. If it ain't this, it's something else. If it wasn't the watch, it would've been the way I'd tied my shoes."