Jen and Tim Talk to Mona About the North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to Benefit Velosano Kids

On Saturday, September 21st, Lake Ridge Academy will be hosting the first annual North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to benefit VeloSano Kids. It’s a kid-sided charity bike ride for children aged 3-12.

1OO% of every dollar raised will support pediatric cancer research at Cleveland Clinic Children’s

When children register for the ride, they are given a fundraising page that they can share with friends, family, and neighbors to meet their goal of $25 or more.

Through four rides so far in 2019, Trike & Bike has raised over $90,000 for pediatric cancer research

We’ll have a variety of different activities at Lake Ridge Academy for the children to participate in addition to the bike ride

face painting, field games, photo booth, appearance from N Ridgeville police and swat team

food and snacks for the kids, including an ice cream tricycle.

The children receive a voucher for free cookie from Panera when children finish.

As presenting sponsor, Cedar Point provides a FREE Cedar Point ticket to each registrant

For more information or to register today, visit give.ccf.org/northridgeville

To find a ride near you, visit velosano.org/trikeandbike