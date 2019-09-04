Jen and Tim Talk to Mona About the North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to Benefit Velosano Kids

What an awesome event!

September 4, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Tim's Road To The Ride

On Saturday, September 21st, Lake Ridge Academy will be hosting the first annual North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to benefit VeloSano Kids. It’s a kid-sided charity bike ride for children aged 3-12. 

  • 1OO% of every dollar raised will support pediatric cancer research at Cleveland Clinic Children’s
  • When children register for the ride, they are given a fundraising page that they can share with friends, family, and neighbors to meet their goal of $25 or more. 
  • Through four rides so far in 2019, Trike & Bike has raised over $90,000 for pediatric cancer research
  • We’ll have a variety of different activities at Lake Ridge Academy for the children to participate in addition to the  bike ride
  • face painting, field games, photo booth, appearance from N Ridgeville police and swat team
  • food and snacks for the kids, including an ice cream tricycle. 
  • The children receive a voucher for  free cookie from Panera when children finish.
  • As presenting sponsor, Cedar Point provides a FREE Cedar Point ticket to each registrant
  • For more information or to register today, visit give.ccf.org/northridgeville
  • To find a ride near you, visit velosano.org/trikeandbike
Tags: 
velosano

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk to Mona About the North Ridgeville Trike & Bike to Benefit Velosano Kids WDOKFM: On-Demand
Kim Dell shares behind the scenes information on The Cleveland National Air Show! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Major Ray from the Thunderbirds Joins Jen and Tim WDOKFM: On-Demand
Check out Trinity's Pre-Professional Internship Program WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - August 23rd 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
A Special Wish Foundation Hosts "It's Always Sunny In Treehouse" WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes