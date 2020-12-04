Nolan Feldt: Rainbow Stories

Imagine thinking your seven year old needs glasses, only to find out that he has brain cancer. That’s exactly what Nolan and his family had to go through.

After failing a vision test and complaining of nauseating headaches, Nolan was sent to an Ophthalmologist at a different hospital. She saw something constricting his optic nerve, ordered an MRI, and discovered he had a cancerous tumor.

In February 2014 he had a craniotomy to remove a tumor but they were only able to remove 80% of it because the tumor had become intertwined with his optic nerves. After it was discovered that the tumor was growing and not responding to treatments, the Feldt family decided to reconsider his treatment and in May 2015 they began coming to Rainbow.

They love the options they received at Rainbow and that he has the same nurse every week and a staff who knows him.

Recently, Nolan’s tumor started to grow again and he has started a stronger chemo regimen. He actually has an appointment at Rainbow today!

You can help kids like Nolan by becoming a miracle maker and donating now!

To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS or text UHRainbow to 51555 to donate or click here to make an online donation!