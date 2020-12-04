Noah Vega: Rainbow Stories 2020

In July 2010 when Noah was just 3 years old, and his Mom found an unusual bump near his coccyx (tailbone area) while changing Noah’s diaper. After completing the ultrasound, the doctor told his mom to wait for a few minutes so he could talk to a radiologist. The radiologist then called for an ultrasound of Noah’s back and stomach. This caused Mom Michelle to have a bad feeling because of her medical background (UH nurse at the time).

Noah had a Teratoma (tumor located in tailbone) and it needed to be removed urgently. Operated on Noah pretty quickly after discovering the Teratoma. The tumor was removed successfully but broke when it was pulled out so Noah had to spend the night in the PICU to drain excess fluid.

BUT, everything changed 6 days later when Michelle received an unexpected call from Noah’s Doctor. He told her that Noah had Germ Cell Cancer.

Noah received three treatments from September-November at UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s and the cancer was removed successfully. Noah is a happy and healthy 13year old boy who loves to play hockey!

