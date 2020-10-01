Nike's Browns-Themed Sneakers Go On Sale Today!
Get some kicks for the Superbowl
October 1, 2020
The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 will feature the Browns logo with orange and brown accent colors.
They'll be available on https://t.co/yYv8xSbp4x and the Nike app. Keep it locked for an update here: https://t.co/qtjo16eK1L— Nike (@Nike) October 1, 2020
They will be up for sale at DICK’s Sporting Goods both online and for curbside pick up.
The shoes cost $129.99 and are in both men's and women's adult sizes.
It goes on sale later today on their website.