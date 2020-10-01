Nike's Browns-Themed Sneakers Go On Sale Today!

The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 will feature the Browns logo with orange and brown accent colors.

They'll be available on https://t.co/yYv8xSbp4x and the Nike app. Keep it locked for an update here: https://t.co/qtjo16eK1L — Nike (@Nike) October 1, 2020

They will be up for sale at DICK’s Sporting Goods both online and for curbside pick up.

The shoes cost $129.99 and are in both men's and women's adult sizes.

It goes on sale later today on their website.

See large pics of the shoes up at Fox 8's website.