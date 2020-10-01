Nike's Browns-Themed Sneakers Go On Sale Today!

October 1, 2020
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local
Sports

The new Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 37 will feature the Browns logo with orange and brown accent colors.

They will be up for sale at DICK’s Sporting Goods both online and for curbside pick up. 

The shoes cost $129.99 and are in both men's and women's adult sizes.

It goes on sale later today on their website.

See large pics of the shoes up at Fox 8's website.

