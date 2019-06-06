Nickelodeon Turning "Baby Shark" Into a TV Show
Doo Doo Do Doo Doo Do
June 6, 2019
Remember the iconic song "Baby Shark" that was playing everywhere? You probably don't need to remember too hard, the video and song still gets a ton of hits.
Nickelodeon has announced they're working on a "Baby Shark" TV Show.
And unfortunately, this isn’t the only “Baby Shark” project in the pipeline. Netflix announced back in January that it’s also working on a kids’ show inspired by the catchy song.
No word on when these will make it to TV, but don’t worry, your kids won’t miss it.