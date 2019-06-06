Nickelodeon Turning "Baby Shark" Into a TV Show

Remember the iconic song "Baby Shark" that was playing everywhere? You probably don't need to remember too hard, the video and song still gets a ton of hits.

Nickelodeon has announced they're working on a "Baby Shark" TV Show.

And unfortunately, this isn’t the only “Baby Shark” project in the pipeline. Netflix announced back in January that it’s also working on a kids’ show inspired by the catchy song.

No word on when these will make it to TV, but don’t worry, your kids won’t miss it.