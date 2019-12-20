NFL Hall of Fame Nominates Art Modell

Art Modell is one of the nominees for the next ballot of the NFL Hall of Fame's Centennial Slate. Thirty-eight nominees were just named (including Modell). 15 of those 38 will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Art Modell is one of ten 'contributors.' Only three contributors will move on to the final 15.

Any Clevelander knows that Modell is known for moving the Browns to Baltimore following the 1995 season. The team he moved eventually morphed into the Ravens and we regained the Browns in 1999.