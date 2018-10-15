New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year' Goes To The Kereku, The Lovable Pigeon of New Zealand

New Zealand votes for a 'bird of the year' and this year they awarded it to the Kereru. Now, the Kereru apparently is a very clumsy bird that falls off trees. That might be cute on its own but apparently the Kereru LOVES fermented fruit (which contains alcohol). The bird is also known as the 'New Zealand Pidgeon'

Your #BirdOfTheYear for 2018 is that absolute unit, the roundest boi, the devourer of fruit, the whooshiest of whooshes, the mighty kerurū. A big round of applause for the kererū, as well as for @Kereru4PM who ran a top campaign. https://t.co/BMjEN8Pymp pic.twitter.com/Lsf3w0FKGA — Forest & Bird (@Forest_and_Bird) October 14, 2018

Forest and Bird, the conservationist group behind the annual bird of the year explained that these drunk birds and very lovable clowns.

Can we start a 'bird of the year' event??