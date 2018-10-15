New Zealand's 'Bird of the Year' Goes To The Kereku, The Lovable Pigeon of New Zealand

I love this!

October 15, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

New Zealand votes for a 'bird of the year' and this year they awarded it to the Kereru. Now, the Kereru apparently is a very clumsy bird that falls off trees. That might be cute on its own but apparently the Kereru LOVES fermented fruit (which contains alcohol). The bird is also known as the 'New Zealand Pidgeon'

Forest and Bird, the conservationist group behind the annual bird of the year explained that these drunk birds and very lovable clowns. 

Can we start a 'bird of the year' event?? 

Tags: 
new Zealand
bird of the year

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 5th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes