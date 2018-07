New 'Taste of America' Lay's Chips Flavors!

So Lay's Chips are dropping their new 'flavors of America' chips...here's the full list!

Lobster Roll (Northeast America),

Crab Spice (Atlantic America).

Cajun Spice (American Gulf Coast),

Pimento Cheese (The South),

Fried Pickles with Ranch (American Midwest),

Deep Dish Pizza (American Heartland and Mid-america),

Thai Sweet Chili (Pacific Northwest),

Chili con Queso (American Southwest)

Lays’ new chip flavors range from fried pickles, to lobster rolls, to deep dish pizza pic.twitter.com/UPoFoOXznr — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 19, 2018

Which one looks the tastiest