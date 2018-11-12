New Survey Shows What The 2nd Biggest Thanksgiving Course Is After Turkey
Turkey is the reigning champ, but ____ is close behind!
November 12, 2018
When you think of a traditional Thanksgiving meal, turkey is front and center. Until now. Thanks to a new survey by Omaha Steaks, we are finding out there is quite a variety of main entrees being devoured across the country. 65-percent of people want an alternative main dish.
What are the top replacements for turkey at the table?
Ham ( 60-percent)
Chicken (41-percent)
Roast Beef (37-percent)