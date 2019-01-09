New Starbucks Cinnamon Shortbread Latte, "Tastes Like Cookie Butter"

This seasonal specialty looks delicious

January 9, 2019
The new Starbucks drink is here: The Cinnamon Shortbread Latte! Apparently it tastes very similar to cookie butter! 

Like all lattes, there will be espresso and milk with 'notes of brown butter, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg'. You can get it hot, iced or whipped into a Frappuchino! 

 

