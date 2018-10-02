New Snickers Flavors Revealed; Coming Out in January 2019!

Snickers has announced they’re creating three new flavors: Snickers Creamy Peanut Butter, Creamy Almond Butter and Creamy Maple Almond Butter bars don’t contain any of the brand’s signature whole peanuts, these are all smooth nut butter bars and they won’t be available until January 2019.

The Today Showe got to sample the upcoming Snickers flavors and there were mixed reviews on them but the Maple Almond Butter was the hands-down favorite flavor. As for the rest of us, we’ll have to wait for 2019!