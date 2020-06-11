New: Pineapple Pepsi

Fans of fruity flavored colas, get ready for a new one from Pepsi. After the launch of berry, lime, and mango Pepsis last year, the soda maker is bringing out another variety to kick off summer: Pineapple Pepsi. It’s the same classic cola in a blue can, but with “a splash of pineapple juice” added.

It’s not the first time Pepsi has gone pineapple, they released one in Japan in 2019, but it’s unclear if this is the same recipe.

Eight packs of Pineapple Pepsi have been spotted at Walmart and they’re also replacing the lime flavor that’s currently out, so if that’s your favorite, you may want to stock up now while you can.