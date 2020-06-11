New: Pineapple Pepsi

Interesting flavor choice

June 11, 2020
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show

Fans of fruity flavored colas, get ready for a new one from Pepsi. After the launch of berry, lime, and mango Pepsis last year, the soda maker is bringing out another variety to kick off summer: Pineapple Pepsi. It’s the same classic cola in a blue can, but with “a splash of pineapple juice” added.

It’s not the first time Pepsi has gone pineapple, they released one in Japan in 2019, but it’s unclear if this is the same recipe.

Eight packs of Pineapple Pepsi have been spotted at Walmart and they’re also replacing the lime flavor that’s currently out, so if that’s your favorite, you may want to stock up now while you can.

Here is the new Pepsi with a Splash of Pineapple Juice soda! According to the PepsiCo release schedule, this is a Walmart exclusive and is replacing the lime flavor. It tastes like Pepsi with added pineapple juice. Huge shock, I know.

A post shared by CandyHunting (@candyhunting) on

Tags: 
pepsi
Pineapple Pepsi
new food

Recent Podcast Audio
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Talks The Latest In Coronavirus - June 11th 2020 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Edwards From UH Rainbow Calls Into The Jen and Tim Show - June 4th 2020 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Le Chaperon Rouge's President Stella Moga-Kennedy Calls To Discuss Day Care and School Regulations WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Dr. Edwards On Memorial Day, Reopenings and More WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Chris Kuhar, The Executive Director of the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo WDOKFM: On-Demand
Dr. Amy Edwards From UH Rainbow Joins The Jen and Tim Show WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes