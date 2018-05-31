New LeBron Shoes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 “25 Straight"

They look rather fancy!

Check out the new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 “25 Straight” shoes! They're going for $150 a pair and are based on the shoes LeBron had on when he scored 25 points in double overtime against the Detroit Pistons in 2007 during the Eastenr Conference Finals. 

Here's the new commericial for the LeBron James / Nike as well!

Tonight is Game 1 of the Finals! Check out details of what's going on tonight at our blog post here.

