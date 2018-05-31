New LeBron Shoes: Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 “25 Straight"

Check out the new Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1 “25 Straight” shoes! They're going for $150 a pair and are based on the shoes LeBron had on when he scored 25 points in double overtime against the Detroit Pistons in 2007 during the Eastenr Conference Finals.

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 1

“25 Straight”

May 31, 2018 pic.twitter.com/20MwFGUmGz — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) April 9, 2018

Here's the new commericial for the LeBron James / Nike as well!

"Always believe."



LeBron’s new Nike commercial explores the origins of his ‘Chosen One’ tattoo pic.twitter.com/b9EFofAfct — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 30, 2018

