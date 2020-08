With 2020 being tossed in the garbage bin, The Girl Scouts are coming out with a new cookie: Toast-Yay! Toast-Yay! is described as looking like toast and tasting like french toast dipped in icing!

Toast-Yay! will be the only new cookie, but moving forward the Girl Scouts will be doing online cookie booths, socially distant or contactless sales and delivery options and using smart and safe innovations.