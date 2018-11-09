The New Cavs Uniforms Came Out And People Have...Opinions!

Do you like them?

November 9, 2018
The Cavs City Edition uniform has been unveiled and the uniforms are getting mixed results. Some love the throwback, others think it's a little too flashy.

There will also be a City Edition Court: 

