The New Cavs Uniforms Came Out And People Have...Opinions!
Do you like them?
The Cavs City Edition uniform has been unveiled and the uniforms are getting mixed results. Some love the throwback, others think it's a little too flashy.
There’s power in this lake. There’s strength in this city.— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2018
Introducing our 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniforms, in partnership with @TheCLE -- #BeTheFight || #ThisisCLE
LEARN MORE → https://t.co/Xza2lZuzDE pic.twitter.com/00aFfl4dw7
#Cavs unveil their City Edition uniforms pic.twitter.com/vjfMt77lkT— 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 8, 2018
Do YOU rep @TheCLE?— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2018
Enter to win a @CollinYoungBull Cleveland City Edition jersey AND 4 Club tickets to the 11/13 City Edition debut game at @TheQArena!
ENTER HERE → https://t.co/I5ET9t6FaC#BeTheFight || #ThisisCLE pic.twitter.com/w1rw1kKxXT
There will also be a City Edition Court:
The Land that we love.— #LiveAtTheQ (@TheQArena) November 8, 2018
A specially-designed City Edition court has been created exclusively to complement @cavs uniforms during six designated home games at The Q! #BeTheFight || #ThisisCLE pic.twitter.com/UDklc6Nrlz