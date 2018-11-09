The New Cavs Uniforms Came Out And People Have...Opinions!

The Cavs City Edition uniform has been unveiled and the uniforms are getting mixed results. Some love the throwback, others think it's a little too flashy.

There’s power in this lake. There’s strength in this city.

Introducing our 2018-19 Cleveland City Edition Uniforms, in partnership with @TheCLE -- #BeTheFight || #ThisisCLE

LEARN MORE → https://t.co/Xza2lZuzDE pic.twitter.com/00aFfl4dw7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2018

Do YOU rep @TheCLE?

Enter to win a @CollinYoungBull Cleveland City Edition jersey AND 4 Club tickets to the 11/13 City Edition debut game at @TheQArena!

ENTER HERE → https://t.co/I5ET9t6FaC#BeTheFight || #ThisisCLE pic.twitter.com/w1rw1kKxXT — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) November 8, 2018

There will also be a City Edition Court: