Netflix's "Ozark" Renewed For Final 2-Part Season 4

This has to be one of the best Netflix shows ever!

July 1, 2020
All good things come to an end, and so will the journey of the Byrdes with a 14-episode final fourth season! 

The two parts will play out in two seven-episode dumps. 

For those unfamiliar with Ozark, it stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney who uproot their family to the Lake of the Ozarks in order to prove worthy to the cartel. The stakes are higher than ever!

Jason Bateman said that “A super-sized season means super-sized problems for the Byrdes. I’m excited to end with a bang(s).”

The fourth season might not come to fruition till 2021 due to the COVID-19 production shutdown.

