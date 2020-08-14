Netflix's "Dead To Me" Will End After Season 3

Hopefully they wrap up the show beautifully!

August 14, 2020
Hollywood Reporter recently released an interview with the showrunner to Dead To Me who confirmed the show would end after it's upcoming third season.

"Sometimes I think I’m making a mistake, letting go of this alchemy with Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini," says showrunner Liz Feldman. "Halfway through shooting season two, an idea came to me that felt very true to the show — and I realized that it could be a really great way to end it. It does sort of launch from the end of season two and that cliffhanger." 

Liz Feldman was inspired by the creator of Fleabag who decided to close out the show after two seasons.

Dead To Me will film their third season 'whenever filming is possible.'

 

