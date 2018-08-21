Netflix Series 'Mindhunter' Holding Casting Calls In Cleveland

Netflix Series 'Mindhunter' Holding Casting Call On Sunday, September 2nd

August 21, 2018
Calling everyone! The Netflix show "Mindhunter" will be holding auditions at the Beachland Ballroom on Sunday, September 2nd from 12pm-3pm. More juicy info can be found here.  Not sure what the show is? It's on Netflix here!

Mindhunter aired it's first season late last year to acclaim. They'll be looking for people to play hippies, protestors, students and FBI agents. You don't need experience, all ages are welcome and you'll be paid for your time. 

The filming is based on the book "Mindhunter: Inside the FBI's Elite Serial Crime Unit" which looks at the early criminal psychology movement and how it solved true-life crimes. 

Apparently the series is filming in Pittsburgh so you might need to travel for the position! The second season will apparently be looking at the Atlanta Child Murders

