Netflix Drops Their Official Top Ten Titles of 2019 List

How many did you watch?

December 31, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Netflix logo

Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Netflix released their top titles of 2019. Their top shows were Stranger Things 3, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. Netflix’s top movies were Murder mystery, 6 Underground and The Incredibles 2. And their top non-fiction piece was Tidying Up With Marie Kondo. 

Here's their overall Top 10:

  1. Murder Mystery
  2. Stranger Things 3
  3. 6 Underground
  4. The Incredibles 2
  5. The Irishman
  6. The Witcher
  7. Triple Frontier
  8. Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
  9. The Umbrella Academy
  10. The Highwaymen
Tags: 
Netflix
top tiles
2019