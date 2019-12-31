Netflix Drops Their Official Top Ten Titles of 2019 List
How many did you watch?
December 31, 2019
Netflix released their top titles of 2019. Their top shows were Stranger Things 3, The Witcher and The Umbrella Academy. Netflix’s top movies were Murder mystery, 6 Underground and The Incredibles 2. And their top non-fiction piece was Tidying Up With Marie Kondo.
Here's their overall Top 10:
- Murder Mystery
- Stranger Things 3
- 6 Underground
- The Incredibles 2
- The Irishman
- The Witcher
- Triple Frontier
- Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile
- The Umbrella Academy
- The Highwaymen