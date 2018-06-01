National Doughnut Day Is Here!
Kick things off right with a doughnut!
Who doesn't love a Doughnut? And to celebrate this national holiday, some of your favorite mainstream doughnut makers are giving away some deals!
Dunkin Donuts is giving away a free doughnut when you purchase any beverage. I'll go with an extra large coffee please!
#NationalDonutDay is coming, Friday 6/1! Treat Do' Self to a FREE donut with the purchase of any beverage. ----❤️ pic.twitter.com/9Z0ERZBmno— Dunkin' Donuts (@dunkindonuts) May 30, 2018
Krispy Kreme seems to be just giving doughnuts away!
Decision you'll have to make on #NationalDoughnutDay: Original Glazed or Chocolate Iced?— Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) May 25, 2018
Decision you won't have to make: Cash or card?
Get a FREE doughnut June 1!
Find participating shops here: https://t.co/aOOaHfEwX8 pic.twitter.com/moFYpk1acm
And weird enough...Burger King has a new doughnut burger? Okay...maybe that promotion is a little weird!