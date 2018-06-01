National Doughnut Day Is Here!

Who doesn't love a Doughnut? And to celebrate this national holiday, some of your favorite mainstream doughnut makers are giving away some deals!

Dunkin Donuts is giving away a free doughnut when you purchase any beverage. I'll go with an extra large coffee please!

Krispy Kreme seems to be just giving doughnuts away!

Decision you'll have to make on #NationalDoughnutDay: Original Glazed or Chocolate Iced?



Decision you won't have to make: Cash or card?



Get a FREE doughnut June 1!



And weird enough...Burger King has a new doughnut burger? Okay...maybe that promotion is a little weird!