National Cheesecake Day Deals and Steals - Tuesday, July 30th

YUMMY!

July 30, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

CelestevanRooyenPHOTOGRAPHY / Getty Images

Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
Local

Get any slice half-off when you dine-in at the Cheesecake Factory!

Eating more is a piece of cake. Get Any Slice, Half Price -- when you dine-in on #NationalCheesecakeDay––only 3 days away!

A post shared by The Cheesecake Factory -- (@cheesecakefactory) on

Texas De Brazil has a free slice with any dine-in option! 

It’s Brazilian cheesecake o’clock.

A post shared by Texas de Brazil (@texasdebrazil) on

Maggiano's has a free slice with any dine-in!

National Cheesecake Day is almost here! ---- Join us on July 30th for a FREE slice of our New York Style Cheesecake with the purchase of an adult entrée. One per check. Dine-in Only. Mention this offer to receive your slice!

A post shared by Maggiano's Little Italy (@maggianoslittleitaly) on

White Castle has BOGO Cheesecake on a Stick for email club members!

We’ve got cheesecake you can eat with your hands. YOUR HANDS! -- #NationalDessertDay

A post shared by White Castle (@whitecastle) on

Tags: 
cheesecake day
deals

Recent Podcast Audio
The 1000th Game of Trump Toohey WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - July 26th 2019 Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
The Cleveland Musicians Fundraiser for Lifebanc WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Thirsty Dog About Their Christmas Eve In July Party WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - July 19th Edition WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Caitie From The 37th Annual Cleveland Irish Cultural Festival WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes