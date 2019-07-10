Nameberry Releases Their Top Baby Names of 2019 (So Far)
Some interesting names on these lists!
July 10, 2019
Nameberry’s half-year report indicates that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have influenced a lot of people: Archie is the most popular baby boy name of the year. Isla is the most popular for girls.
The list is based on the number of views each name page receives on the Nameberry website.
2019’s Top Ten Most Popular Boy Names (So Far)
- Archie
- Milo
- Asher
- Jasper
- Silas
- Theodore
- Atticus
- Jack
- Aarav
- Finn
2019’s Top Ten Most Popular Girl Names (So Far)
- Isla
- Olivia
- Aurora
- Ada
- Charlotte
- Amara
- Maeve
- Cora
- Amelia
- Posie