Nameberry Releases Their Top Baby Names of 2019 (So Far)

Nameberry’s half-year report indicates that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have influenced a lot of people: Archie is the most popular baby boy name of the year. Isla is the most popular for girls.

The list is based on the number of views each name page receives on the Nameberry website.

2019’s Top Ten Most Popular Boy Names (So Far)

Archie

Milo

Asher

Jasper

Silas

Theodore

Atticus

Jack

Aarav

Finn

2019’s Top Ten Most Popular Girl Names (So Far)

Isla

Olivia

Aurora

Ada

Charlotte

Amara

Maeve

Cora

Amelia

Posie

