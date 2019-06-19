Mystery Flavor Oreos Are Coming Out This Summer!

Another new flavor of Oreos is coming soon and this time it's a MYSTERY FLAVOR! What does that mean? Well they wrote a poem about it, check it out:

“The clues might be riddles, might be rhymes,

Guess the flavor, for a chance to win big this time.

There are many more surprises in store,

Keep an eye out on the flip side of summer for more.”

So the Mystery Oreos are going to hit stores towards the end of summer and it looks like anyone will be able to guess what flavor it is.

Back in 2017 Oreo released a “mystery” flavor and offered $50,000 to anyone who could guess what it was, and it was Fruity Pebbles Oreos

So get ready to taste some cookies, detectives, and maybe win some money in the process!