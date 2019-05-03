Myles Garrett is hosting a Game of Thrones watch party for the last episode, and you're invited. Join the Browns Pro-Bowl defensive end in watching Game of Thrones, along with other Thrones fanatics.

I want to do a watch party for the last episode of GoT, not sure where yet. Everyone’s invited and pictures welcomed. I think that’d be fun — Jurassic Myles-- (@MylesLGarrett) May 2, 2019

Myles encourages you to dress up in cosplay as you please. The best male and female costumes will win a Myles Garrett signed jersey! Details of where have yet to be released, but it will only cost 3 dollars to get in and every cent will go to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation.