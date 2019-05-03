Myles Garrett is Hosting a Game of Thrones Watch Party!

You're invited!

May 3, 2019
Jen & Tim Show

Jason Miller / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Jen & Tim Show

Myles Garrett is hosting a Game of Thrones watch party for the last episode, and you're invited. Join the Browns Pro-Bowl defensive end in watching Game of Thrones, along with other Thrones fanatics. 

Myles encourages you to dress up in cosplay as you please. The best male and female costumes will win a Myles Garrett signed jersey! Details of where have yet to be released, but it will only cost 3 dollars to get in and every cent will go to the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation. 

Tags: 
browns
Game of Thrones
myles garrett
Arya Stark

Recent Podcast Audio
Jen and Tim interview Sauce Moto on their Shark Tank experience - May 3rd 2019 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin the Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - May 3rd 2019 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk To Chris Kuhar From The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo About The New Baby Giraffe WDOKFM: On-Demand
Makeover Monday with Kristin - April 29th 2019 WDOKFM: On-Demand
Rainey Institute WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene - Best of Cleveland 2019 WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes