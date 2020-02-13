Myles Garrett Has Been Reinstated By The NFL

February 13, 2020
Jen & Tim Show



Yesterday, (Wednesday 2/12), the Browns got the news that Myles Garrettt is reinstated by the NFL. 

"We welcome Myles back to our organization with open arms," said Andrew Berry, the Browns EVP of Football Operations and General Manager. "We know he is grateful to be reinstated, eager to put the past behind him and continue to evolve and grow as a leader. We look forward to having his strong positive presence back as a teammate, player and person in our community."

If you recall, Garrett recieved a suspension for hitting Mason Rudolph with his own helmet. He will be all set to play in this year's season. 

 

