Move Over "Elf On A Shelf", Here Comes "Peep On A Perch"!

If you love Elf on the Shelf and wish his magic didn’t end with Christmas, then you’re going to love the Peep on a Perch. It’s like the Elf, but for Easter, so it’s supposed to inspire good behavior in children as the holiday approaches.

'Elf on the Shelf' move over. PEEP ON A PERCH is the latest helper to take over a holiday. A giant Peep will now watch over your kids, inspiring good behavior. The more kindness the Peep sees... the happier it gets. I can think of several places I may plant one of these. ------ pic.twitter.com/gYAmZd5rdB — Kelly Avellino NBC12 (@KellyAvellino) March 9, 2019

The little plush yellow Peep sits on a shelf to watch over the kiddos and it comes with a book that explains how Peep helps the Easter Bunny decorate eggs and fill baskets every year.

The idea is that kids will be more aware of using good manners, being helpful around the house, and being kind and the more kindness the Peep sees, the happier it gets. And an upside for parents?

Peep on a perch is the cute version of elf on a shelf. pic.twitter.com/9r4IAgZurG — Amanda ---- (@Lets_Go_Hawks) March 9, 2019

Unlike that Elf on the Shelf, this cute little bird that looks just like the marshmallow Peeps is meant to be played with and held, so you don’t have to worry about little hands wanting to touch it.

Here's more details on Amazon here!