Motley Crue's Biopic "The Dirt" Trailer Drops

Ooh it looks soooo good!

February 20, 2019
Jen & Tim Show
Tommy Lee

© Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Music
Music News

Netflix describes The Dirt as: "Their music made them famous. Their lives made them infamous. Watch #TheDirt on #Netflix March 22, 2019."

Mötley Crüe
Netflix

