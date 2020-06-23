MLB Is Back! Here’s What You Need To Know

June 23, 2020
Jen & Tim Show

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Major League Baseball owners voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 MLB season. Here's what you need to know:

  • Number of games: 60
  • Spring Training 2.0: Should start in about a week—the commissioner has asked about July 1—as players will need to travel to their home cities if they aren't in them already
  • Opening Day: Around July 24
  • Number of playoff teams: 10
  • Salary structure: Full pro rata, which for 60 games means that players will earn around 37% of their full-season salary as long as the truncated schedule is completed
  • Health-and-safety protocol:
    • Certain things will be banned including: high fives, fist bumps, hugs, spitting, chewing of tobacco or sunflower seeds
    • There will be a minimal distance between baserunners, fielders, coaches and umpires on the field and that will be encouraged as much as possible 
    • Players will be screened for temperature multiple times per day and tested for coronavirus multiple times per week
    • Anyone testing positive will be immediately quarantined. Two negative tests will be required for a possible return.


 

