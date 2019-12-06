Mintz Family: 2019 Rainbow Stories
December 6, 2019
FACTS:
- Mom had emergency C-section.
- Mom developed infection which transferred to Rosa in the form of sepsis.
- She was rushed to the NICU.
- During a routine examine, it was discovered that Mom was hemorrhaging.
- Things went down hill from there. Mom was rushed into surgery and spent time in ICU.
- Mom said I’m not sure if I would be here today, sharing this story, were it not for the amazing people at this hospital. Truthfully, if I were somewhere else, I don’t know if either Rosabelle or I would have survived.
NOW:
- Both Jori and Rosa are doing great.
- Mom is a UH employee.
- Rosa takes tennis lessons and is in ballet class. She's also a sushi loving Yogi.
- She wants to be a ballerina when she grows up.
- Jori stated, “We are both so thankful for the amazing teams at MacDonald and Rainbow who saved both of our lives.”
To make your gift today call 216-983-KIDS, visit HERE or text UHRainbow to 51555. Learn More ways to help our Rainbow Radiothon here.