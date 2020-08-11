Mike Clevinger Violates Safety Protocals; Joins Zach Plesac In The Outhouse

Cleveland Indians pitcher Mike Clevinger violated coronavirus safety protocols and rules while in Chicago. Clevinger and Zach Plesac went out on Saturday night according to sources to ESPN. Clevinger however flew home with the team who did not know about the violation while Zach Plesac was forced to drive back to Cleveland in a rental car.

Clevinger, like Plesac, will go into quarantine and will have to test negative twice for COVID-19 in the course of 72 hours before returning.

Like other MLB teams, new codes of conduct have been created regarding COVID-19. Even Clevinger seemed to agree with the policies he ended up breaking:

"This isn't going to be a 'run to daddy' kind of thing. We're going to handle it in-house. This is a player discipline thing. Keep the coaches, front office kind of out of it,'' Clevinger said on July 30. "It puts a little extra accountability, kind of. Just having that trust in your teammates is a big thing. It's a big thing on the field. If you feel your teammate doesn't trust you off the field, how are you going to feel like he trusts you when you get between the lines?''

Clevinger and Plesac could face more discipline. Manager Terry Francona and president Chris Antonetti are expected to address this situation sometime today.