Michael Symon's "The Chew” Has Been Canceled After Seven Seasons

May 24, 2018
ABC is cancelling its daytime cooking program, "The Chew," to turn "Good Morning America" into a three-hour show. 

The move was announced by The network yesterday.  The cancellation of "The Chew" comes in The midst of a reported investigation into chef Mario Batali as he faces more allegations of sexual misconduct. 

The cooking show will air until September. 

A start date for The extended version of "Good Morning America" has not been revealed.

