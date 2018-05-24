Michael Symon's "The Chew” Has Been Canceled After Seven Seasons
May 24, 2018
ABC is cancelling its daytime cooking program, "The Chew," to turn "Good Morning America" into a three-hour show.
The move was announced by The network yesterday. The cancellation of "The Chew" comes in The midst of a reported investigation into chef Mario Batali as he faces more allegations of sexual misconduct.
The cooking show will air until September.
A start date for The extended version of "Good Morning America" has not been revealed.