Michael Bublé Joins James Corden For Carpool Karaoke!

Bublé’s segment debuted as part of Britain’s “Stand Up To Cancer” benefit with Bublé almost breaking down when talking about his son Noah’s battle with cancer. “It’s so hard to have to acknowledge it because it’s so painful to talk about,” Bublé told Corden. “We got the diagnosis and that was it, man, my whole life ended.”

He adds, “When this all started, I became the strength to somehow pull us and lift us and to be positive. When they got [the cancer] out and the chemo was done and they said, ‘We did it, it’s good, he’s okay,’ I fell, I just fell. My wife picks me up now.”

Bublé and Corden sang “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “It’s A Beautiful Day” among other hits. The two even joked about Bublé fluctuating weight. “There’s two different Bubles. There’s a fat Buble, and there’s a ‘Hey, I have a record coming out, maybe I should stop eating those slurpees’ Buble."

Here's the full video!