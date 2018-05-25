Memorial Day Deals And Discounts For Active Military and Veterans

It’s a three-day weekend for a lot of us this weekend because Memorial Day is Monday, May 28th. And to honor our active and retired military service members and their families, here are some of the discounts, free meals, and other deals being offered by restaurants and others across the U.S. for Memorial Day.

Cedar Point - May 25 to May 28. Veterans and active military will receive one free adult admission ticket and may purchase up tickets for immediate family members at a discount

Indians - special discount for military members and their families for select games. Purchase tickets here.

Hooters - The wing restaurant is honoring vets and active-duty military with a free entree of their choice from their Memorial Day menu on May 28th.

Perkins Restaurants - At participating locations on May 28th, veterans and active military get a free Magnificent 7 breakfast—that's three pancakes, two eggs, and two strips of bacon or sausages.

Put-in-Bay - Various business offering discounts for Memorial Day weekend

