The Members Of *NSYNC Reunited In Hollywood For Walk Of Fame Ceremony

The five members of *NSYNC - Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick – reunited in Hollywood yesterday to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Fans camped out for hours to get a peak at the band, with Carson Daly and Ellen DeGeneres on hand to introduce the group. Ellen cracked a few jokes about the band’s name, and then got serious by saying they were being honored because their “music is the soundtrack to an entire generation.” Carsonrecalled his first time interviewing *NSYNC for TRL, insisting that throughout his time on the show no fans were quite as loyal as those for *NSYNC.