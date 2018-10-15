Meghan Markle Pregnant: Duke and Duchess of Sussex Expecting a Baby!

Meghan Markle is expecting with Prince Harry! They're due to give birth next spring.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

Kensington Palace's statement says: “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

The new baby will be the seventh in line for the throne. Megan and Prince Harry have begun an overseas tour together. They've been married for almost five months. Apparently the Queen and other royals learned about the pregnancy on Friday following Princess Eugenie's wedding.