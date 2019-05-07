Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome A Baby Boy!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have welcomed their first child, a baby boy! The new Royal Baby weighs in at seven-pounds and three-ounces. Harry was by his bride's side...and as you might expect was beaming as he gave his first remarks after the birth.

Meghan and Prince Harry are still working on a name.

“It’s been the most amazing experience I could have ever have possibly imagined.” Harry gushed. “How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we’re both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there.”

The debut is expected to happen tomorrow.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, who “look forward to meeting the latest addition to the family.” Meghan’s former “Suits” co-stars Sarah Rafferty and Patrick J. Adams sent well wishes.

Meghan’s estranged father Thomas Markle also released his statement. “I am proud that my new grandson is born into the British Royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity and honor. God bless the child and I wish him health and happiness, and my congratulations to my lovely daughter Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry – and God save the Queen.”