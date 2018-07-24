Megabus Is Bringing Back Cleveland To New York Trips!

The Megabus is back with an overnight trip from Cleveland to New York City with tickets for as low as a dollar. It starts this Thursday and will run from Thursdays to Sundays. There will be one rest stop along the way. The bus will leave Cleveland at 11:59pm and will arrive in New York at 8:45 in the morning. Return trips will depart New York at 10:15pm and arrive in Cleveland at 7am.

They believe the route will apeal to college students, shoppers and day-trippers. The stop in Cleveland will be 2115 East 22nd St., while you'll be dropped off close to the intersection of 7th Avenue and 27th Street.

I can't wait to get my travel on!