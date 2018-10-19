Mega Millions Reaches New Record!
And some fun lottery facts!
October 19, 2018
The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting closer to $1 billion - currently at $970 million it’s the second largest jackpot in US history! Here are some fun facts about the lottery to tie you over till they announce the winner!
- You are 258 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions lottery, according to data from the National Weather Service.
- Or, with odds of 1 in 3,748,067, you are 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark this year than win Mega Millions, the International Shark Attack File reported.
- At 1 in 700,000, women are 432 times more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets than win the lottery.
- The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.
The Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. EDT on Friday. The cash option, as of Wednesday night, was a whopping $513 million.