Mega Millions Reaches New Record!

And some fun lottery facts!

October 19, 2018
Jen & Tim Show
Categories: 
Jen & Tim Show
News

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting closer to $1 billion - currently at $970 million it’s the second largest jackpot in US history! Here are some fun facts about the lottery to tie you over till they announce the winner! 

  • You are 258 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions lottery, according to data from the National Weather Service.
  • Or, with odds of 1 in 3,748,067, you are 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark this year than win Mega Millions, the International Shark Attack File reported.
  • At 1 in 700,000, women are 432 times more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets than win the lottery.
  • The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.

The Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. EDT on Friday. The cash option, as of Wednesday night, was a whopping $513 million.

Tags: 
lottery
mega millions

Recent Podcast Audio
Claire From The I-X Center Joins Us To Talk About Trick Or Treat Street WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jen and Tim Talk With Ellie From The Lottery Lucky Gas Station in Cleveland WDOKFM: On-Demand
Des Talks With Danny Wood of NKOTB WDOKFM: On-Demand
Checkin' The Cleveland Scene with Andrew Zelman - October 12th 2018 Edition! WDOKFM: On-Demand
Jacqueline Gerling from the Cleveland Metroparks Talks About Boo at the Zoo! WDOKFM: On-Demand
John Goehrke From The Rock Hall Talks About the 2019 Rock Hall Nominees WDOKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes