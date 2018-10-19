Mega Millions Reaches New Record!

The Mega Millions jackpot keeps getting closer to $1 billion - currently at $970 million it’s the second largest jackpot in US history! Here are some fun facts about the lottery to tie you over till they announce the winner!

You are 258 times more likely to be struck by lightning this year than win the Mega Millions lottery, according to data from the National Weather Service.

Or, with odds of 1 in 3,748,067, you are 80 times more likely to be killed by a shark this year than win Mega Millions, the International Shark Attack File reported.

At 1 in 700,000, women are 432 times more likely to give birth to identical quadruplets than win the lottery.

The biggest lottery jackpot in U.S. history was $1.6 billion in the Powerball on Jan. 13, 2016. Three tickets – from California, Florida and Tennessee – matched all the numbers.

The Mega Millions drawing will be at 11 p.m. EDT on Friday. The cash option, as of Wednesday night, was a whopping $513 million.